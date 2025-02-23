768 Candidates Appeared In Entrance Test For MPhil, PhD Admissions At SU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The University of Sindh successfully conducted the entrance test for admissions to 37 MPhil and 32 PhD programs for the academic year 2025 on Sunday.
A total of 901 candidates applied for admission; however, 768 candidates appeared in the entry test for various MPhil and PhD programs. Among them, 624 male and female aspirants competed for admission to 37 MPhil programs, out of which 225 successfully qualified in different disciplines.
According to Director of the Sindh University Testing Centre Dr. Aftab Chandio, 31 candidates passed the test for MPhil in English Linguistics with scores of 50 or above, while 29 candidates qualified for the MPhil in Islamic Culture program.
For PhD admissions, 144 candidates took the test for 32 different programs, but only 21 managed to secure the passing marks of 60 or above. As per Dr. Chandio, seven candidates passed the test for admission to the Pharmacy Practice program, four qualified for Psychology and two for English Linguistics.
The test was conducted at multiple exam centers, including the Institute of Mathematics & Computer Science, Commerce, Institute of Physics, Institute of business Administration, Faculty of Engineering & Technology and the Faculty of Pharmacy.
The test commenced at 10:10 AM and lasted for one and a half hours, concluding at 11:40 AM.
The spokesperson of the University of Sindh stated that excellent arrangements were made to ensure the smooth conduct of the test.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati visited the examination centers at the Institute of Mathematics & Computer Science, Commerce and Physics. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and commended the efforts of the staff for conducting the test in a fair and transparent manner.
