768th Urs Of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar To Be Observed In April With Religious Sanctity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:26 AM

District Administration Jasmhoro has reviewed arrangements to observe the 768th annual Urs of great saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the month of April, 2020 with religious sanctity and befitting manner in Sehwan Sharif

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :District Administration Jasmhoro has reviewed arrangements to observe the 768th annual Urs of great saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the month of April, 2020 with religious sanctity and befitting manner in Sehwan Sharif.

Deputy Commissioner Capt. Fareeduddin Mustafa while chairing a meeting in this regard on Thursday directed to ensure fool proof security and other arrangements to facilitate the devotees as Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar was one of the big religious festival in which hundreds of thousands devotees were participating every year.

It was not only our responsibility but a religious obligation to take prior arrangements for Urs celebrations so that this event would be held in peaceful atmosphere and all facilities could be provided to the devotees, DC said.

The deputy commissioner also constituted district as well as Taluka level committees for arrangements of the Urs celebrations which start from 18th of Shaban ul Muazzam which will fall in the middle of April this year.

Capt Fareeduddin Mustafa also directed the officers of Revenue, Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Health and other departments to take measures for facilitating the devotees during Urs celebrations.

The DC also directed the HESCO authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Urs and replace all old electricity poles, wires and other infrastructure so that no any untoward incidence could take place.The Municipal officers have been directed to ensure cleanliness arrangements in Sehwan city.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jasmhoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shoukat Ali Ujan, officers of Revenue, Health, Local Government, education, Irrigation and HESCO attended the meeting.

