76pc physical work on major roads, infrastructure of I-12 completed: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday informed the Senate that Capital Development Authority (CDA) was developing the sector I-12 and 76 per cent physical work on its major roads and infrastructure has already been completed.

Responding to a calling attention notice raised by Fawzia Arshad regarding the non-development of Sector I-12 by CDA, the minister said the project was visualized in 1996 but its layout plan was prepared in 2014.

He said there was no financial issue and Kachi Abadi's issue was also being sorted out.