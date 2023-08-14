Open Menu

76th I Day Of Pakistan Celebrated In New Delhi

High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated 76th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan with national zeal and patriotic spirit on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated 76th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan with national zeal and patriotic spirit on Monday.

Aizaz Khan, Charg� d' Affaires, hoisted the national flag on the occasion.

Officers and staff of the High Commission along with their families were present.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.

The Charge d' Affaires in his remarks paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid- e- Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders of the freedom struggle, who carved out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live in accordance with their own values and traditions. He stated that supreme sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers could not be forgotten.

"We can achieve new heights of greatness and prosperity for our country if we remain united as a nation and focus our efforts towards economic progress and social justice," he added.

Recounting the great sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the defense of the motherland, the Cd'A paid homage to the brave sons of soil and martyrs.

Aizaz Khan said, "Pakistan is a proponent of peace in the world and the region, and seeks peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries including India." "However, for sustainable peace in South Asia, it is imperative to resolve the core issue of Kashmir as per relevant resolutions of the United Nations and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," the Cd'A emphasized.

Dressed in green and white, the children of Pakistan High Commission's officials, gave a beautiful performance on the national songs and delivered speeches, highlighting the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes and gifts were distributed among the children. A special cake was also cut on the occasion.

