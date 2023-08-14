Open Menu

76th Independence Day Celebrated By NHMP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 10:45 PM

76th Independence Day celebrated by NHMP

The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Monday across all Zones of National Highways and Motorway Police by holding special rallies across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Monday across all Zones of National Highways and Motorway Police by holding special rallies across the country.

In a special message, IG NHMP Sultan Ali Khowaja congratulated the nation and officers on the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

He prayed for the safety, law and order, and the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs. A flag hoisting ceremony at NHMP Line Headquarters Islamabad was presided by DIG (Headquarters) Asghar Ali. The event was attended by senior police officers, employees, and children.

Addressing the participants after hoisting the flag, DIG Asghar Ali said that freedom of the beloved homeland is the fruit of eternal sacrifices, and no sacrifice should be spared for the sake of the security and pride of Pakistan.

Love of country was a part of faith, every individual should play a full role individually and collectively for the survival, development, and prosperity of the country, he added.

Asghar Ali congratulated the officers on Independence Day and directed them to recognize duty and ensure equalimplementation of the law on national highways and motorways. He also distributed special gifts among the children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Motorway Law And Order Independence Event All

Recent Stories

ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable ..

ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable future during ENOC Youth Week

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day ..

Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day functions

20 minutes ago
 Nationalist activists to join mainstream politics

Nationalist activists to join mainstream politics

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Independence Day celebrated in Netherla ..

Pakistan's Independence Day celebrated in Netherlands

20 minutes ago
 Nawabshah Press club celebrates Independence Day

Nawabshah Press club celebrates Independence Day

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina t ..

Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina to Mark Independence Day Celebr ..

45 minutes ago
Dr AQ Khan School & College celebrates Independenc ..

Dr AQ Khan School & College celebrates Independence Day with patriotic spirit

23 minutes ago
 14th August: A day of national pride, tribute to f ..

14th August: A day of national pride, tribute to founders of Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 ..

CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

48 minutes ago
 Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy of Pakistan ..

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi

48 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic pa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic partnership over phone

50 minutes ago
 Independence day celebrated at Besant Hall

Independence day celebrated at Besant Hall

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan