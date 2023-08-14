76th Independence Day celebrated in Lyari & Saddar Town

The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in a befitting way with great pomp and show in Saddar and Lyari Town Karachi

In this regard, the main event started with the hoisting of the national flag.

On this occasion, Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar Akhtar Ali Sheikh along with Director Administration Muhammad Raisi, Senior Accounts Officer Naeem Yousufi and other departmental officers and staff hoisted the flag.

On this occasion, National Anthem was read and prayers were offered for the integrity and development of the country.

Children presented national songs and tableaus.

While addressing the Independence Day ceremony, Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar, Akhtar Ali Sheikh said that freedom is a great blessing and it is the fruit of eternal sacrifices of our forefathers, who made great sacrifices for achieving the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"They gave us the gift of the beloved country by sacrificing their lives.

Now it is our national responsibility to put all differences aside and make collective efforts for the development, stability and security of the country so that there is no harm to the unity and integrity of the country", he added.

Akhtar Ali Sheikh further said that Independence Day is a day of renewal of pledge, saying that living nations celebrate their national days and festivals with full national unity.

Independence Day teaches us the lesson of mutual unity. Let us all take a pledge that following the guiding principles of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we will perform our duties with full honesty and integrity for the development and prosperity of our beloved country. We will work together to promote the integrity, stability, peace and brotherhood of the country, he pledged.

On the occasion of Independence Day, various places in District South were decorated with national flags and banners to celebrate the occasion.