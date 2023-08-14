76th Independence Day celebrated with pomp and show in Hazara Division

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Monday with national zeal and enthusiasm.

As part of these festivities, a splendid central event took place at the Jalal Baba Auditorium in Abbottabad where Commissioner Hazara Division Aamir Sultan Tareen and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan were the chief guests.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Omar Tufail, district administration officials, and officers of various departments, along with school principals, teachers, students, and citizens from all walks of life attended the event.

Like other parts of the country, the event began at 8:55 a.m. Commissioner Hazara, Aamir Sultan Tarin, and RPO Hazara Taher Ayub Khan hoisted the national flag, followed by the national anthem, and a smartly turned-out police contingent presented a guard of honour on the occasion.

Students from various government and private schools presented national songs, speeches, tableaus, and other programs related to Independence Day.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Hazara Division, Aamir Sultan Tarin, emphasized that our beloved nation is built on the indomitable sacrifices of our forefathers. It is now our duty, as per the principles of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to unite in faith, unity, and determination to take our country forward in terms of progress, peace, and stability, adding he said.

The commissioner conveyed that Independence Day symbolizes unity, brotherhood, and love. He noted the impressive performances by students from different schools, which showcased the spirit of freedom resonating among the youth.

Amir Sultan Tareen underscored the importance of valuing our independence and said that we will spare no effort in its defense, stability, and progress.

He concluded by distributing awards and shields to government officers, employees, students from government schools, and individuals from various sectors who demonstrated outstanding performance in their respective fields.