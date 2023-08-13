76th Independence day celebrates in Gomibai Ladies Club Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Gomibai Ladies Club Larkana held on Sunday evening a function in connection with 76th Independence Day celebrations.

Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) Muhammad Ameen Shaikh was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, said that we are true Pakistanis, we will sacrifice everything for our country, Pakistan is our beloved country. We are living a prosperous life in our country, he added.

He said that every Pakistani play their role in serving the country with true dedication and passion and to play their role in the national services.

General Secretary of the Club Dr. Sakina Gaad highlighted the importance of Independence day of Pakistan as the turning point in our national history.

She paid glowing tributes to the Quaid-e-Azam and other leaders, who brought the Muslims of the sub-continent at one platform and created a separate homeland for them.

On the occasion, gifts were also distributed among the special children of the Blind Association by the club.

A cake was cut in the function at Ladies Club in connection with the upcoming 76th Independence Day of PakistanOn this occasion, Farida Pechuho, Puri Chandio, , Hamida Khaskheli, Zakia, Fakhrunnisa, Ms. Sabiha, Shama, Rehana, Shabrooz Memon and other women present on the occasion.