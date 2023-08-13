Open Menu

76th Independence Day Celebrations Across Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 76th Independence Day is being joyously celebrated in various regions of the Hazara Division.

Comprehensive preparations have been diligently carried out at the government level.

Deputy Commissioners of the region oversee the official ceremonies in multiple areas of the Hazara Division, including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Batgram, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, and the Torghar district.

In Abbottabad, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, Batgram, Deputy Commissioner Tanveer ur Rahman, Haripur, Captain (R) Aun Hyder Gondal, Mansehra, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, Torghar district, Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb Khan, Kohistan Upper, Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmad Khan in Kohistan Lower and Irfanullah Mahsud, are set to hoist the national flag at their respective offices during the Independence Day event.

Throughout all the districts within Hazara Division, government buildings have been splendidly decorated with lights, while the flags flutter in the spirit of patriotism.

