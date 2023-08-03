Open Menu

76th Independence Day Celebrations In Larkana Division

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 07:09 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Fever to celebrate 76th Independence Day on August 14 is fast gaining momentum in Larkana division and its inhabitants, particularly children, could be witnessed procuring national flags, in all sizes, along with accessories, such as badges, considered extremely essential by them.

Makeshift stalls seem to be doing a roaring business across the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana region.

