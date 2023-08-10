76th Jashn-e-Azadi preparations begin in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Preparations for Jashn-e-Azadi (Independence celebrations) are gaining momentum in the city as three days are left to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with national zeal and zest.

Shopkeepers and vendors have set up stalls with colorful lights at roadsides, streets and mohallas to attract people to sell decoration material like green flags, bounties, badges, caps, etc.

Three bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk -- Ameenpur bazaar, Jhang bazaar and Bohawana bazaar -- besides book shops, markets in Jhal Chowk, D-ground, Jalvi Market, Samanabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza Abad Millat road have flooded with decoration material, national flags, bounties, variety of badges, stickers, children caps, portraits of founder of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other national heroes.

Shopkeepers and vendors at Regal Road outside Anarkali bazaar, Jhal chowk, Madina bazaar in Ghulam Muhammad Abad are giving a green look due to display of green shirts and white apparels.

The national flags are being sold for Rs 250 to Rs 5,000, depending on their size and quality.

Meanwhile, a 'Green Flag-Lush Green Faisalabad' campaign has been launched in connection with Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations. Under the campaign, plants were being distributed free of cost among people.

The district administration is displaying national flags at all government offices, multistory buildings, billboards and signboards to give a beautiful look to the city as part of Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations.

Fireworks will also be displayed on the night of 13th of August, while a musical programme comprising national songs is also part of the celebrations. sports events have also been planned to create the atmosphere of Jashn-e-Azadi in rural areas also. Steamers of heroes will also be displayed at public places while art and craft exhibitions will also be held. At least 25 floats are ready for installation in the canal. Motor rally, Kabaddi match, marathon race, cricket match have also been scheduled. Wall paintings, highlighting cultural sites, plantations, and a musical event from August 12-14 at Bagh-e-Jinnah are also part of the Jashn-e-Azadi schedule.