76th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies, Research held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The 76th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of Agricultural University Peshawar was chaired by Vice Chancellor Emeritus Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht here Saturday.

Secretary Director Advanced Studies and Research Professor Dr. Mohammad Sajid presented the agenda of the meeting. After much deliberation, the 75th ASRB minutes were confirmed. Apart from this, various cases were discussed a lot in the meeting, in which time barred students of PhD, MS and MPhil were extended, 8 PhD synapses were approved, while 10 PhD theses foreign evaluation reports were approved.

Jahan Bakht thanked all the members for holding the successful meeting and said that the University employees should play their role in the development of the university and focus on quality education, research and training.

The meeting was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Daud Jan, Dean Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Dean Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dean Prof. Dr. Khalid Nawab, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Shahid Sattar, Director of ORIC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arif, Director of Climate Change Studies Prof. Dr. Humayun Khan, Director Quality Assurance Dr. Khurram Nawaz Saduzai and Dr. Malik Muhammad Shafi.