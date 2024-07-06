76th Meeting Of Board Of Advanced Studies, Research Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The 76th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of Agricultural University Peshawar was chaired by Vice Chancellor Emeritus Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht here Saturday.
Secretary Director Advanced Studies and Research Professor Dr. Mohammad Sajid presented the agenda of the meeting. After much deliberation, the 75th ASRB minutes were confirmed. Apart from this, various cases were discussed a lot in the meeting, in which time barred students of PhD, MS and MPhil were extended, 8 PhD synapses were approved, while 10 PhD theses foreign evaluation reports were approved.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.
Jahan Bakht thanked all the members for holding the successful meeting and said that the University employees should play their role in the development of the university and focus on quality education, research and training.
The meeting was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Daud Jan, Dean Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Dean Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dean Prof. Dr. Khalid Nawab, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Shahid Sattar, Director of ORIC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arif, Director of Climate Change Studies Prof. Dr. Humayun Khan, Director Quality Assurance Dr. Khurram Nawaz Saduzai and Dr. Malik Muhammad Shafi.
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nefarious elements no interest’s in democracy, peoples’ problems: Nawaz1 minute ago
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter, 2 others escape41 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme51 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed in Nowshera due to old enmity51 minutes ago
-
Existing rules hinder habitual absentee employees dismissal, deplores CM51 minutes ago
-
DPO pays visit to Topi Police Station1 hour ago
-
Comprehensive security measures taken for Muharram: minister1 hour ago
-
Toordhair Police arrested wanted accused in double murder case1 hour ago
-
Interfaith harmony conference held at church1 hour ago
-
Two POs arrested1 hour ago
-
DCs told to keep check on prices of flour, wheat1 hour ago
-
CS orders strict monitoring of flour, wheat prices1 hour ago