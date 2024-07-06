Open Menu

76th Meeting Of Board Of Advanced Studies, Research Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM

76th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies, Research held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The 76th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of Agricultural University Peshawar was chaired by Vice Chancellor Emeritus Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht here Saturday.

Secretary Director Advanced Studies and Research Professor Dr. Mohammad Sajid presented the agenda of the meeting. After much deliberation, the 75th ASRB minutes were confirmed. Apart from this, various cases were discussed a lot in the meeting, in which time barred students of PhD, MS and MPhil were extended, 8 PhD synapses were approved, while 10 PhD theses foreign evaluation reports were approved.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.

Jahan Bakht thanked all the members for holding the successful meeting and said that the University employees should play their role in the development of the university and focus on quality education, research and training.

The meeting was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Daud Jan, Dean Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Dean Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dean Prof. Dr. Khalid Nawab, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Shahid Sattar, Director of ORIC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arif, Director of Climate Change Studies Prof. Dr. Humayun Khan, Director Quality Assurance Dr. Khurram Nawaz Saduzai and Dr. Malik Muhammad Shafi.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education All From

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

2 hours ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

2 hours ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

2 hours ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

2 hours ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

4 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

7 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan