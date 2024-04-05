77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer Sargodha region Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui on Friday chaired a promotion board meeting for assistant sub inspectors and inspectors of the region.

The RPO after the meeting decided to promote 77 assistant sub-inspectors and 36 sub-inspectors.

Fifty-seven policemen from Sargodha, 22 from Khushab and 18 from Mianwali were among the promoted officers.

Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui congratulated all officers and directed them to work with devotion and determination. He said that the police department was aware of basic rights of officials and merit was the first priority of the institution.