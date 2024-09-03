77 cases registered for decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The civil defence department registered 77 cases against decanting in the district last month.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here Tuesday that machinery from 18 shops was confiscated while challans against 31 shopkeepers were sent to court. The teams also sealed 105 shops for refilling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) illegally.