77 Coronaivrus Patients Tested Negative In Hyderbad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:17 PM

As many as 77 coronavirus patients have been recovered after they were tested negative here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 77 coronavirus patients have been recovered after they were tested negative here on Monday.

The Medical Superintendent of Government hospital Kohsar Dr. Suresh Kumar while talking to APP informed that tests of 81 patients had been sent to LU hospital's Research Laboratory out of them 77 were tested negative while 4 were still positive.

Dr.

Suresh Kumar said another test would be conducted soon if second time they were tested negative they would be discharged from hospital.

There were 89 patients admitted at COVID-19 isolation wards of Koshar hospital where they were being given healthy foods like fish, chickens, eggs, vegetables and fruits instead of any proper medicine, Dr. Suresh said and added that after improving immunity 77 patients had been recovered.

