77 'criminals' arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Police Tuesday to have arrested 77 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug-pushers and recovered 1.2-kg hashish and 218 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 30 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 19,450 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 18 persons and recovered 14 pistols, two guns, one rifle, two Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, the city police held 19 kite-sellers and recovered 6,877 kites and 19 string rolls from them.