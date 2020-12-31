77 development schemes approved for Metropolitan Corporation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood approved 77 development schemes under annual development schemes of Metropolitan Corporation here on Thursday.

The schemes have been approved by Special Development Package and funds of over Rs 370 million would be spent on these development schemes.

The commissioner has directed officers concerned to start process for tenders for these projects in order to complete the development schemes for public facilitation.

Presiding over a meeting to review ongoing work on the development schemes here, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that third party audit would be conducted after completion of these projects. He warned officers concerned to use best quality material otherwise strict action would be taken against them.