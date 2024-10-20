77 farmers booked for water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Police have booked 77 farmers on the charge of water pilferage from the Rakh Branch Canal.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that irrigation officers had filed a complaint at Sahianwala police station, contending that peasants of Chak No.

140-RB had altered watercourses and stole water from the Rakh Branch Canal to irrigate their crops and land.

Hence, the police registered separate cases against 77 water pilferers and started an investigation, he added.