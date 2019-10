The police booked 77 farmers on water theft here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The police booked 77 farmers on water theft here on Friday.

The police said SDO irrigation Junaid Akbar filed a complaint against 77 farmers, including Haroo Al Resheed, Nasrullah, Akmal, Shahid, Akram, Tabassum, Jafar Ali, Haji Muhammad Anwar, Khalid Mahmood, Ali Ahmed, Shahid, Ghulam Jilani and Yasir Ilyas of Chak No 139 RB.

To which, the police registered a case and started investigation.