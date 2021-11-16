77 fertilizers dealers booked in Multan division

As many as 77 fertilizers dealers were booked for hoarding and black-marketing of fertilizers in Multan division, during last two weeks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 77 fertilizers dealers were booked for hoarding and black-marketing of fertilizers in Multan division, during last two weeks.

This was stated by Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateelm while chairing a meeting to review availability of fertilizers for Rabi crops, here on Tuesday.

Saqib stated that fine Rs 3.4 million was imposed on the profiteers, in all three divisions, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur.

About 40 warehouses were sealed. The department's teams recovered over 64,000 bags of fertilizers, illegally stored in warehouses. The recovered fertilizers was sold to farmers on control prices, said Saqib Ateel. The secretary agriculture south Punjab remarked that all possible steps were being ensured to offer inputs on control prices.

There is an ample stock of fertilizers available for Rabi crops and nobody will be allowed to earn undue profit. He urged farmers to informed agriculture department officials about black-marketing. He assured that strict action would be initiated.

The government is offering subsidy of Rs 1000 subsidy on DAP fertilizers. Both, Federal and Punjab governments, were jointly offering Rs 12 billion subsidy on fertilizers. Saqib Ateel, however added that a farmer could get subsidy on maximum 20 bags. About wheat crop, he stated that the government was also mobilizing students of agriculture universities to guide farmers about modern production techniques for wheat.