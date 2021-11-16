UrduPoint.com

77 Fertilizers Dealers Booked In Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:17 PM

77 fertilizers dealers booked in Multan division

As many as 77 fertilizers dealers were booked for hoarding and black-marketing of fertilizers in Multan division, during last two weeks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 77 fertilizers dealers were booked for hoarding and black-marketing of fertilizers in Multan division, during last two weeks.

This was stated by Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateelm while chairing a meeting to review availability of fertilizers for Rabi crops, here on Tuesday.

Saqib stated that fine Rs 3.4 million was imposed on the profiteers, in all three divisions, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur.

About 40 warehouses were sealed. The department's teams recovered over 64,000 bags of fertilizers, illegally stored in warehouses. The recovered fertilizers was sold to farmers on control prices, said Saqib Ateel. The secretary agriculture south Punjab remarked that all possible steps were being ensured to offer inputs on control prices.

There is an ample stock of fertilizers available for Rabi crops and nobody will be allowed to earn undue profit. He urged farmers to informed agriculture department officials about black-marketing. He assured that strict action would be initiated.

The government is offering subsidy of Rs 1000 subsidy on DAP fertilizers. Both, Federal and Punjab governments, were jointly offering Rs 12 billion subsidy on fertilizers. Saqib Ateel, however added that a farmer could get subsidy on maximum 20 bags. About wheat crop, he stated that the government was also mobilizing students of agriculture universities to guide farmers about modern production techniques for wheat.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Agriculture Fine Guide Bahawalpur All Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

3 million NBA fans in UAE encouraged us to hold ga ..

3 million NBA fans in UAE encouraged us to hold games in Abu Dhabi: NBA executiv ..

20 minutes ago
 Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Newage/Rizvi's, ..

Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Newage/Rizvi's, BN Polo/Diamond Paints win ope ..

2 minutes ago
 PRs Rwp Division increases surveillance of unmanne ..

PRs Rwp Division increases surveillance of unmanned railway crossings

2 minutes ago
 NADRA continues mobile service for the hilly areas ..

NADRA continues mobile service for the hilly areas of distt Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 Economy on its own feet, expected to grow by 5%: M ..

Economy on its own feet, expected to grow by 5%: Muzammil Aslam

2 minutes ago
 Administrator seeks tests report about suitability ..

Administrator seeks tests report about suitability of Lyari Expressway for HTV

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.