77 Flour Sales Points Set Up In District

Sun 18th October 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration have set up 77 flour sales points across the district to provide flour to citizens on subsidised rates.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, 53 sales points have been set up in Multan city, six in Tehsil Sadar, seven in Shujabad and 11 in Jalalpur Pirwala where 10 kg flour bag would be available at Rs 430 and 20 kg bag at Rs 860.

Flour Mills have been directed to provide more than 600 bags daily to shopkeepers and strict action would be taken against the mills failed to provide flour in market after getting wheat quota from the government.

In this context, the district food controller has issued notices to five flour mills for not providing flour in the market.

However, details of flour sales points have been uploaded on deputy commissioner's official Facebook page.

