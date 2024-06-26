Open Menu

77 Heatwave Centres/camps Established In City To Provide Relief To General Public

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) In view of the severe heat wave, Sindh government has established 77 heatwave centers and camps across Karachi division to provide immediate relief to the general public.

According to an official statement issued here on Wednesday, as many as 11 heatwave centers have been set up in South District, 18 in East, 6 in West, 12 in Central, 15 in Malir, 8 in Korangi and 7 in Kemari districts.

Three centers each were established in Civil Lines and Garden subdivisions, two each in Saddar and Aram Bagh.

4 centers were established in Gulshan Iqbal, 2 in Ferozabad, 6 in Jamshed Quarters, 5 in Gulzar Hijri.

City administration has established 4 centers in ManghoPir, 2 each in Orangi and North Nazimabad, 4 in Gulberg.

Two centers each were established in New Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad. Eight centers have been established in Ibrahim Hydari, three in Murad Memon, two in Bin Qasim and two in Airport Sub-Division.

According to statement, two centers were established in Korangi and Landhi, one in Shah Faisal and three in Model Colony.

One each centre was established in Kemari and Maripur, two in Baldia and three in SITE area, statement added.

