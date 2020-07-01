UrduPoint.com
77% IOK Children Couldn't Access Basic Services During Lockdown: Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:00 AM

77% IOK children couldn't access basic services during lockdown: report

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :A New Delhi based Indian non-governmental organization working on children's rights has said that seventy-seven percent children below five years of age could not have access to basic services like immunization during the ongoing lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NGO Child Rights and You, commonly abbreviated as CRY in a statement in New Delhi citing a study said, "'Rapid Online Perception Study about the Effects of COVID-19 on Children' was conducted during the first and second phases of the lockdown based on responses of parents and Primary caregivers in Jammu and Kashmir." It said a total of 387 respondents from Jammu and Kashmir participated in the study.

"Seventy-seven percent children of age 0-5 years were not able to access basic healthcare services such as immunization during lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir," Child Rights and You (CRY) said.

It said as immunization programmes witnessed a major setback during the lockdown across India. "Worryingly, the figure was considerably high in Jammu and Kashmir with 77.14 percent children below five years unable to get immunization services," it added.

According to the study, in Jammu and Kashmir, nearly 35 percent of the respondents said their children did not receive medical help during the lockdown, resulting in difficulties to cope with their children's illnesses and health hazards.

The study also talks about more systemic arrangements and logistical preparedness to ensure that children with no or compromised digital reach are not deprived from their right to education.

