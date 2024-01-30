77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) As many as 77 kids died of Pneumonia in public hospitals across South Punjab in the current month while 3583 patients reported to health facilities.

A spokesperson for the Health Department South Punjab, informed on Tuesday that 42 deaths were reported from Children Complex Multan, 18 from Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, 14 from Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, DG Khan, one from Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and two from Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur while no death was reported from Nishtar Hospital Multan by Jan 29.

He stated that a total of 3583 patients were sent to Accident & Emergency wards adding that 2689 patients recovered from the Pneumonia while 817 were still admitted.