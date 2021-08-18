77 Majaalis, 87 Zuljinnah processions to be taken out in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 77 Majaalis and 87 Zuljinnah processions will be taken out in all four tehsils of the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani while inspecting the routes of Muharram processions and Majaalis.

They said that 580 policemen and 380 volunteers of civil defence would be deputed to provide security to Imambargahs and the routs of mourning processions in the district. They said that Rescue-1122 relief teams would also perform their duties on 10th Muharram processions.

They said 8-A category and 10-B category and 59-C category Majaalis would be held across the district.

While, 16-A category and 18-B category and 53-C category processions would be held on 10th Muharram, he added.

They said that foolproof arrangements had been made for the security of mourning processions and Majaalis, saying that the processions and Majaalis would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

The DPO said that security had been further tightened to avert any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that special arrangements were made for the cleanlinessof Imambargahs and procession routes.