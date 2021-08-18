UrduPoint.com

77 Majaalis, 87 Zuljinnah Processions To Be Taken Out In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

77 Majaalis, 87 Zuljinnah processions to be taken out in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 77 Majaalis and 87 Zuljinnah processions will be taken out in all four tehsils of the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani while inspecting the routes of Muharram processions and Majaalis.

They said that 580 policemen and 380 volunteers of civil defence would be deputed to provide security to Imambargahs and the routs of mourning processions in the district. They said that Rescue-1122 relief teams would also perform their duties on 10th Muharram processions.

They said 8-A category and 10-B category and 59-C category Majaalis would be held across the district.

While, 16-A category and 18-B category and 53-C category processions would be held on 10th Muharram, he added.

They said that foolproof arrangements had been made for the security of mourning processions and Majaalis, saying that the processions and Majaalis would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

The DPO said that security had been further tightened to avert any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that special arrangements were made for the cleanlinessof Imambargahs and procession routes.

Related Topics

All Muharram

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tu ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..

6 seconds ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federa ..

Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

20 minutes ago
 Tsunami warning lifted after quake off Vanuatu

Tsunami warning lifted after quake off Vanuatu

5 minutes ago
 Tashkent Assisting Evacuation of German Citizens, ..

Tashkent Assisting Evacuation of German Citizens, Afghans Working for German Emb ..

6 minutes ago
 German chemical industry expects 'record' sales th ..

German chemical industry expects 'record' sales this year

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.