77 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 77 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34711 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1373858 people were screened for the virus, out of which 77 more were reported positive.

As many as 33912 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 368 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.