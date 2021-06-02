77 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :About 77 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 25295 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 7,996,660 people were screened for the virus till June 1 out of which 77 more were reported positive.

As many as 23,993 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 282 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.