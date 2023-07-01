77 one wheelers held during Eid holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi held 77 one-wheelers and juvenile drivers during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan on Saturday said a special drive was launched to curb the activity, especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

"To prevent one-wheeling and overspeeding, six special squads were constituted and 35 check posts were established," Khan said.

He said, "Stern action will be continued against the violators besides heavy fine will also be imposed.

" He urged the parents to play an imperative role to prevent bloody games like one-wheeling.

"One-wheelers can be seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads," he added.

"Despite all efforts of the police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling is increasing and is growing at a very fast pace instead," the CTO concluded.