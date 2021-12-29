UrduPoint.com

77 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 07:18 PM

77 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 77 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 77 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 2,19,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.3 million fine was imposed while 13 cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Several Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication Afte ..

Several Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication After Cyberattack on Major Media G ..

1 minute ago
 Minister directs for solarization of remaining sch ..

Minister directs for solarization of remaining schools in KP

1 minute ago
 57th National Table Tennis Championship: Wapda and ..

57th National Table Tennis Championship: Wapda and Army in semi finals

1 minute ago
 19 criminals held with contraband

19 criminals held with contraband

1 minute ago
 25,943 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalaba ..

25,943 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of son of Journalist

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.