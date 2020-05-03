UrduPoint.com
77 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:40 PM

77 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 77 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Sunday.

     Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 94206 units, Mepco spokesman said.

     A sum of over Rs 1.4 million was imposed as fine on powers pilferer which were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

