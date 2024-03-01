77 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 77 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 77 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Friday.

The task force teams have raided various places, registered 36 new cases and caught four power pilferers

red-handed.

Over Rs 4.8 million fine was imposed on them.

APP/sak