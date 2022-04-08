77 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration Peshawar has arrested 77 more shopkeepers from various localities of the provincial polis during a crackdown on profiteers here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 77 more shopkeepers from various localities of the provincial polis during a crackdown on profiteers here on Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of the district administration inspected prices, quality and availability of essentials edibles in various bazaars of interior city.

Nauthia, Ring Road, Hayatabad, Charsadda Road, Dilzak Road, Pajgee Road and other areas and collectively arrested 77 shopkeepers over profiteering and lack of official price list.