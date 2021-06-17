77 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

District administration Peshawar has arrested 77 persons during a crackdown on profiteers from across the provincial metropolis here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 77 persons during a crackdown on profiteers from across the provincial metropolis here on Thursday.

The arrested profiteers were included 23 butchers,16 milkmen and 38 others including fruit & vegetable vendors, bakers, grocers and others.

The officers of the district administration used to visit to fruit and vegetable markets during wee hours to supervision bidding process and announced an official price list for consumers.

Later, they visit various bazaars to check prices and ensure the implementation of the officially announced price list.

In this connection, the officers of district administration visited various bazaars within areas of their jurisdiction and checked butchers, milkmen and other shops and collectively arrested 77 profiteers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed administrative officers for conducting consecutive visits to bazaars and showing no leniency with profiteers.