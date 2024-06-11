77 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) District administration Peshawar has arrested 77 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteer and issued warning to 36 other shopkeepers to bring improvement in rates and dealing with the consumers.
According to a spokesman here on Tuesday, on the directives of the provincial government, district administration has carried out crackdown against shopkeepers for profiteering, selling of under-weight roti and lacking of official price list in various localities of the district and arrested 77 shopkeepers during last three days.
Similarly, 36 other shopkeepers were also issued warnings and asked to bring improvement in their attitude towards consumers.
The arrested shopkeepers were included butchers, bakers, fruit & vegetable sellers and others.
APP/aqk
