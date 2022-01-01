UrduPoint.com

77 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 09:47 PM

The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.98,000 on 77 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 77 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.98,000 on them and warned thatthey would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

