77 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed a fine on 77 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine on 77 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said price control magistrates inspected 879 shopsin different markets and bazaars of the district and found 77 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 89,000 on them.