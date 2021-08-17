UrduPoint.com

77 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:41 PM

The price control magistrates imposed a fine on 77 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine on 77 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said price control magistrates inspected 879 shopsin different markets and bazaars of the district and found 77 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 89,000 on them.

