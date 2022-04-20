UrduPoint.com

77 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 102,000 fine on 77 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that magistrates inspected 1,198 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

They imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun their way of profiteering, he added.

