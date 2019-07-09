UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

77 Suspects Arrested, 24,000 Liters Petrol Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:14 PM

77 suspects arrested, 24,000 liters petrol seized

South zone-Karachi police have arrested three absconders and one proclaimed offender among 77 suspects and recovered 24,000 liter petrol during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :South zone-Karachi police have arrested three absconders and one proclaimed offender among 77 suspects and recovered 24,000 liter petrol during the last 24 hours.

The police have also recovered three pistols, 19 live rounds, 6 kg Charas, 25 kilo Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco) and 2,275 mini-packets of Gutka, 29 gas cylinders, 20 gambling slips, 21 gallons cooking oil, two motorcycles and Rs 396,100 cash from the accused, a spokesperson of DIG South Zone said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the West Zone police - Karachi have arrested five absconders among 41 suspects and recovered weapons during the routine patrolling and snap checking.

The police said that five pistols, 14 live rounds, 4,730g Charas, 8 liquor bottles, one mobile phone and Rs 3,080 cash, two vehicles along with 2,340 kg betel nuts and one motorcycle from the arrested accused, a spokesperson of DIG West zone said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Petrol Police Mobile Oil Vehicles Gas From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree restructuring SUPC’s ..

1 minute ago

DG PBC grieved over demise of actress Zaheen Tahir ..

1 minute ago

PHVG introduces new version of navigation app 'Min ..

1 minute ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi schools social media moral police ..

11 minutes ago

Quetta Custom official injured in anti-smuggling o ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Lower House Speaker Slams UK for Barring R ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.