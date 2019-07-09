77 suspects arrested, 24,000 liters petrol seized

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :South zone-Karachi police have arrested three absconders and one proclaimed offender among 77 suspects and recovered 24,000 liter petrol during the last 24 hours.

The police have also recovered three pistols, 19 live rounds, 6 kg Charas, 25 kilo Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco) and 2,275 mini-packets of Gutka, 29 gas cylinders, 20 gambling slips, 21 gallons cooking oil, two motorcycles and Rs 396,100 cash from the accused, a spokesperson of DIG South Zone said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the West Zone police - Karachi have arrested five absconders among 41 suspects and recovered weapons during the routine patrolling and snap checking.

The police said that five pistols, 14 live rounds, 4,730g Charas, 8 liquor bottles, one mobile phone and Rs 3,080 cash, two vehicles along with 2,340 kg betel nuts and one motorcycle from the arrested accused, a spokesperson of DIG West zone said on Tuesday.