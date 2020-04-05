UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

77 Zaireen Shifted To Jhang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

77 Zaireen shifted to Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Seventy-seven Zaireen (pilgrims) have been shifted to their home district Jhang from Multan.

They were shifted to quarantine center, established at Veterinary University Campus Jhang, where all arrangements have been made for looking after them.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo while talking to the media here on Sunday. Officers of Health Department were also present.

The DC said that all staff deputed at the centre had been trained and equipped with proper kits and machinery.

He said that screening of all the Zaireen would be conducted and those with negative results would be allowed to go to their homes, and those having positive reports would be shifted to DHQ Hospital.

He said that the district administration was providing food, medicines and security to Zaireen at the quarantine center.

Later, the DC visited university center and reviewed the facilities being provided to the isolated persons.

Related Topics

Multan Jhang Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

21 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

21 minutes ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

1 hour ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zooâ€™s efforts in wildlife ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Link dedicates fueling vehicles to support na ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.