77 Zaireen shifted to Jhang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Seventy-seven Zaireen (pilgrims) have been shifted to their home district Jhang from Multan.

They were shifted to quarantine center, established at Veterinary University Campus Jhang, where all arrangements have been made for looking after them.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo while talking to the media here on Sunday. Officers of Health Department were also present.

The DC said that all staff deputed at the centre had been trained and equipped with proper kits and machinery.

He said that screening of all the Zaireen would be conducted and those with negative results would be allowed to go to their homes, and those having positive reports would be shifted to DHQ Hospital.

He said that the district administration was providing food, medicines and security to Zaireen at the quarantine center.

Later, the DC visited university center and reviewed the facilities being provided to the isolated persons.