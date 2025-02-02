770 Arrested In One Month Over Kite Flying Ban Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) In the first month of this year, a total of 770 individuals were arrested, and 747 cases were registered for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province, including Lahore.
A spokesperson for the Police Department reported the recovery of over 48,000 kites and 1,764 spinning wheels, with challans submitted in more than 500 cases.
In Lahore alone, 240 suspects were apprehended, 246 cases were registered, and over 3,000 kites and 329 spinning wheels were seized. Last year, 12,525 individuals were arrested and 11,866 cases registered related to kite flying violations.
IG Punjab ordered strict enforcement of the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill. He instructed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to intensify efforts against kite flyers, sellers, and manufacturers. The IG further stated that there would be zero tolerance for dangerous activities and urged action against those involved in the illegal online trade of metal strings and kites. He also called on parents to keep their children away from this hazardous activity and encouraged citizens to report any instances of kite flying on emergency number 15.
