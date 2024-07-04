77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Captain (R) Saad-Bin Asad on Thursday said that the district administration alongwith the police team seized 77,000 kilograms of prohibited plastic bags

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Captain (R) Saad-Bin Asad on Thursday said that the district administration alongwith the police team seized 77,000 kilograms of prohibited plastic bags.

He said that after the government of Balochistan enacted legislation, the use of plastic bags less than 50 microns was banned saying that a cleanliness campaign was started in Quetta when plastic bags were mostly found in it which was very harmful for the environment.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner's office, SSP Operations Muhammad Baloch, Environmental Protection Agency Director Enforcement Ghulam Murtaza Kalwar and others were also present on this occasion.

Captain (retd) Saad-bin Asad said that last night, the district administration along with the police conducted an operation under the leadership of the Environmental Protection Agency and recovered 77000 kilograms of prohibited plastic bags.

No one is allowed to use plastic bags after the Balochistan government passed a law banning the use of plastic, he said.

The DC said that according to the law, there was a deadline that plastic bags would not be used after June saying that a large number of plastic bags were being brought from Iran through smuggling.

Bags were being made in Hazarganji near Sariab area of Quetta, he said that adding that after the law was passed against the plastic bags, making prohibited bags was not allowed,

He said that the registered plastic factory had given directive to make only 50 micron plastic bags, when the cleaning campaign was started in Quetta, plastic bags mostly found in it which was created problems during drive of cleansing.

After the legislation, which is very harmful to the environment, an awareness campaign was launched regarding the use of biodegradable bags, he said.

The DC said that such action against plastic bags would be continued in order to make Quetta free prohibited plastic.

He said that district administration had taken into confidence business community to implant the law regarding banned plastic bags and avoid use of them.

The DC said that elimination of prohibited plastic bags was essential for environment cleansing in the area.

While answering the questions of the journalists, Saad-Bin Asad said that Assistant Commissioner Kuchlak was coordinating with the Environmental Protection Agency on the side of the district administration.

Plastic bags are brought in small portions in the city and now the district administration has raided the warehouse and is taking continuous action against inflation control, he said.

He said that people should also cooperate with the administration and boycott plastic bags which were harmful to the environment.

He said that similarly, action was taken against crushing plants established in Quetta city and 35 crushing plants were sealed and 15 people have been arrested out of those who had restarted the crush plants.

He said that 60 ovens selling bread at arbitrary rates have been sealed over violation of price control.

The director of enforcement of the Environmental Protection Agency said that 8,000 factories across the country were making 55 billion plastic bags.

Whereas there is a factory registered with EPI in Quetta which manufactures 50 micron bags, plastic bags were brought to Quetta from Iran, Punjab and Sindh on a large scale.

The DC said that district administration was going to start cycling competition at Askari Park Quetta on June 6, 2024 which could be participated by female and male.