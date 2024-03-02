77,000 Kites Confiscated This Year
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 07:27 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Police have arrested 950 kite sellers, kite flyers and recovered from them more than 77,000 kites and 1300 strings from their possession during this year.
According to police spokesman, during the raids, police have also recovered 04 rifles, 23 pistols and 06 loudspeakers from their custody.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams for their effective crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers.
The police were better able to prevent kite flying, he said and urged the parents and the society to exhibit the responsibility and discourage bloody sports and illegal activities like kite flying. The accused involved in kite flying and kite selling will not escape from the grip of the law, he added.
