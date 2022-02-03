770th Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar urs celebrations to be organized in March

(@FahadShabbir)

After a gap of two years, the District Administration Jamshoro has decided to celebrate 770th three annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Usman Marvandi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar with traditional enthusiasm in the mid of March, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :After a gap of two years, the District Administration Jamshoro has decided to celebrate 770th three annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Usman Marvandi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar with traditional enthusiasm in the mid of March, 2022.

Due to COVID-19, the Sindh Government had imposed ban on urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the years 2020 and 2021 however, the district administration Jamshoro has decided to organize urs celebrations this year subject to approval from Sindh Government and invite tens of thousands devotees of Hazrat Lal Shabaz Qalandar from all over the country.

In this connection, a meeting was held on Thursday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captaon (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa which reviewed the arrangements of the urs celebrations.

The Deputy Commissioner asked officers concerned to prepare contingency plans of their respective departments so that the celebrations could be organized in befitting and peaceful manners.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that besides arranging medical camps with required medicines and availability of cold drinking water, strict implementation on standard operating procedures against COVID-19 should also be planned during urs celebrations.

He also asked the Police Department to prepare a comprehensive security plan in consultation with other law enforcement agencies aimed to ensure complete law and order situation during urs celebrations. Besides, traffic plan with vehicles parking facility should also be prepared in order to avert traffic jam, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that committees are being formed to organize different events including Literary Conference, Musical Concerts, Animal Show and Malkhra in befitting manners.