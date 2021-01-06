UrduPoint.com
77138 COVID-19 Suspects Reported In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Around 77138 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which11905 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and10695 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab here on Wednesday,results of 1077 people were awaited while 64630 were declared negative.

"Presently 75 C virus confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 534 were quarantined in isolation at homes.

The 552 were died while only 53 more patients were reported at district C centers during last 24 hours, he added.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal talking to APP said that the number of C cases are considerably increasing as the 2nd wave of pandemic was more deadly compared to the previous in Pakistan.

She advised the residents to wear of face masks, maintain social distance and avoid visiting crowded places.

