772,282 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 772,282 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 598,889 citizens had been given the first dose, while 130,006 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 27,115 health workers were also given the first dose while 16,272 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 59,885 first doses and 39,924 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 35 vaccination centres and 20 mobile vaccination camps had been operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

Timing of these vaccination centers are 8 am to 8 pm except for sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remain open round-the-clock.