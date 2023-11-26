7,72,711 children to be vaccinated in anti-polio campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Over 772,711 children will be vaccinated during the five-day national anti-polio campaign from November 27 to December 1 in the district.

Over 2,676 mobile teams will go door-to-door; 133 fixed teams at rural and primary health centers, dispensaries and hospitals and 69 roaming/transit teams will carry out the national duty of administering polio vaccination at bus stands and main squares while 6288 human resources would be part of the campaign.

This was said by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi on the occasion of the inauguration of the national anti-polio campaign at the Primary Health Center Ugoki.

United Nations WHO Monitor Dr. Dimpa Abidi, CEO Health Dr. Rehan Azhar, DHO Dr. Waseem Mirza, DHO Dr. Shiraz Masood and Medical Officer Ayesha Akbar were also present.

The CEO Health said that police would provide security to anti-polio teams.