UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7.765 Kg Hashish Seized, 8 Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 02:04 PM

7.765 Kg Hashish seized, 8 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested eight (8) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight (8) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 8 accused recovering 7.

765 Kilograms Hashish, 1160 gram heron, 1 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Kalashnikov and 50 Bullets from them.

They were: Faisal Abbas S/o Haider Shah, Rizwan Haider S/o Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Meraaj S.o Muhammad Khan, Zahoor Ahmad S/o Fateh Muhammad, Imran S/o Amir, Shahid S/o Iqbal , Ahmad Sher and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

TECNO’s Record-breaking Sale in 2019

10 minutes ago

Punjab Home dept seeks health reports of Nawaz  S ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab Health Minister raises questions about heal ..

34 minutes ago

Several People Arrested Over Ukrainian Plane Downi ..

38 minutes ago

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

38 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Onl ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.