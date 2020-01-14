7.765 Kg Hashish seized, 8 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested eight (8) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight (8) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 8 accused recovering 7.

765 Kilograms Hashish, 1160 gram heron, 1 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Kalashnikov and 50 Bullets from them.

They were: Faisal Abbas S/o Haider Shah, Rizwan Haider S/o Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Meraaj S.o Muhammad Khan, Zahoor Ahmad S/o Fateh Muhammad, Imran S/o Amir, Shahid S/o Iqbal , Ahmad Sher and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.