77,687 People Get COVID-19 Jabs In District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

77,687 people get COVID-19 jabs in district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 77,687 people have contracted themselves jabbed against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 24 centres operating across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10.

District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Jawad Khalid told APP 15342 front line workers while 62,345 people including senior citizens have been received the shot so far.

He said that vaccination for the age group of 50 years and above was underway at 24 centres of the district.

The DHO informed that the vaccination centres were operating in two shifts during the month of fasting. The first shift run from 10 am to 4 pm and the second one from 9 pm to 1 am, he added.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

