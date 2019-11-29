777 drug-peddlers arrested in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore Police have, during its ongoing crackdown against drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, arrested 777 accused persons so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Police have, during its ongoing crackdown against drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, arrested 777 accused persons so far.

The City Division Police arrested 157, Cantonment Division 148, Civil Lines Division 69, Sadar Division 170, Iqbal Town Division 103 whereas Model Town Division Police registered 130 accused during the crackdown.

Police also recovered 287kg charas, one-kg and 273grm heroin, 400.5grm Ice, 24kg opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, 11kg Bhang and 6,906 litres of liquor from the alleged criminals.