777 senior citizens vaccinated against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 777 senior citizens were vaccinated against coronavirus during last 3 days at 5 vaccination centers.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Munim informed that 575 senior citizens were vaccinated at sports Complex Samanabad Center, 99 at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sammundari new Building Center, 74 at Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, 24 at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital new Building Tandlianwala and 5 at Rural Health Center new Building Khurarianwala Center.

He asked the aged men and women to send message of their CNIC number at 1166 and visitthe relevant center on receipt of confirmation message and the health department team would vaccinate them from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The centers would remain open on Sunday also, he added.